DAYTON — Two weeks after the midterm elections, results are still coming in for local and national races.

In Alaska, the AP is projecting Democrat Mary Peltola defeated Dan Sullivan for the last U.S. Senate contest. Native Alaskans hope Peltola will represent their interests in Washington, D.C.

With all the Senate races now projected, Democrats have a 55-44 majority.

Every vote counts, and this election certainly proves that. In the Miami Valley, there are still thousands of votes to be counted.

News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz was in Dayton on Wednesday and watched the Board of Elections approve allowing the counting of the ballots.

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Workers are counting the last batch of provisional ballots.

Eric Blaine, member of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said, “I would move that the provisional ballots be opened and processed.”

The November general election is now in the home stretch.

Rhine McLin, Chair of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said, “All in favor, say aye. All those opposed? The motion carries.”

With that vote, thousands of provisional ballots will now be opened and counted.

Of the more than 4,400 provisional ballots cast, election workers have approved more than 3,500 of them.

Jeff Rezabek, Director of the Montgomery County Board of Elections, said, “Most of those, of course, are people who are not registered at all in the state of Ohio.”

He said that is typical with each election, but this year, “I think our percentage of accepting provisional ballots was up a little bit more than normal, but that’s okay. That means we’re doing our job better, and then voters are also doing their job.”

For those ballots not accepted, election officials said they will use the provisional form to get them properly registered for the next election.

Election workers will be counting each of the ballots to get this election certified next week. The results from those provisional ballots won’t be made public until the board of elections certifies the results, which will happen a week from today.

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