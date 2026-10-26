Montgomery County to bring passport service to local high school

FILE PHOTO: Secretary of State Marco Rubio said changes are coming for passport photos.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Going on an upcoming trip and need a passport?

The Montgomery County Clerk of Courts is bringing passport services to the community, according to a social media post.

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On Wednesday, Nov. 4 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Carroll High School, the county is hosting a Passport Outreach Event.

This allows residents to take care of their passport needs just a little closer to home.

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