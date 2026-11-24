The Montgomery County Board of Elections has certified its election results after going through thousands of ballots, but one race is now heading for a recount.

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Board of Elections (BOE) has certified its election results after going through thousands of ballots, but one race is now heading for a recount.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will have more on this story tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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The BOE voted unanimously to certify the results of the election on Tuesday morning.

In Ohio, if a race is within half a percentage point, it gets an automatic recount. That’s the case with one race for House District 37, which represents southern Montgomery County in the Ohio House of Representatives.

Democrat Tom Herner is ahead of Republican Tom Young by about 200 votes.

Election workers will hand-count five percent of the vote, then recount 100 percent of those ballots.

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