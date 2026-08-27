Montgomery County deputy placed on leave over overtime probe

DAYTON — A Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

Det. Kory Caldwell works in the sheriff’s office Inspections Unit (ISU).

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A spokesperson from the sheriff’s office provided the following statement:

At the time of your original inquiry, Caldwell was not under investigation. Since then, his status has changed, and he is currently on paid administrative leave pending an investigation related to potential inconsistencies involving overtime.

Stay tuned to News Center 7 for updates on this developing story as more details become available.

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