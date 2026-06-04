Montgomery County holds Appliance Amnesty Weekend

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County residents have the chance to recycle appliances for free this weekend.

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Twice a year, Montgomery County Environmental Services holds an Appliance Amnesty Weekend at the Montgomery County Solid Waste District Transfer and Recycling Facility on Encrete Lane.

Typically, appliances are recycled for a weight-based fee, but right now they’re free.

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John Woodman, Montgomery County Environmental Services’ program specialist, said county residents can bring up to five appliances for recycling at no charge.

They take appliances of all sizes, like small refrigerators to large ones.

“We’ll remove all the refrigerant and recycle that, the freon, and then the metal appliances themselves get recycled and not put in the landfill, and get made into new products,” Woodman said.

As News Center 7’s crew saw on Thursday, the drop-off line can get long, especially on the weekends. Woodman advises people to come early in the morning or later in the afternoon.

“There’s usually less traffic here, so you get in even quicker,” he added.

Appliance Amnesty Weekend runs from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. today and Friday, June 5, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 6.

Those looking to take advantage of the event must arrive with proof of Montgomery County residency. More information can be found here.

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