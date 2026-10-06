Montgomery County holds outreach to help homeowners meet Oct. 23 deadline

DAYTON — Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith announced a series of outreach events across Montgomery County to help eligible homeowners apply for the Homestead Exemption ahead of an Oct. 23 deadline.

The push aims to help residents secure a new one-time property tax credit authorized under Ohio House Bill 479.

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The one-time bonus credit is estimated to provide between $450 and $500 in additional savings for qualifying homeowners. The standard Homestead Exemption lowers a home’s taxable value, providing an average annual savings of approximately $550 for local participants.

The Auditor’s Office will kick off its outreach efforts with a community forum today from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Harrison Township Community Center, 5945 N. Dixie Drive.

The forum, held in coordination with Harrison Township, allows residents to ask questions directly to staff. Auditor’s Office staff will also hold five sign-up opportunities over the next three weeks to help residents check eligibility and complete forms.

Keith highlighted the effort to connect directly with taxpayers. “We want to make sure every eligible homeowner in Montgomery County knows about this opportunity for additional property tax relief,” Keith said.

“These events will give residents an opportunity to speak directly with our staff, learn whether they qualify, and get help completing their application before the Oct. 23 deadline.”

To qualify for the Homestead Exemption, individuals must own their home and be Ohio residents ages 65 and older or permanently and totally disabled.

Disabled veterans may qualify for additional benefits. Applicants must meet an income requirement set by state law and adjusted annually for inflation. For current applications, individual income cannot exceed $41,000, excluding Social Security income.

Homeowners who already receive the Homestead Exemption do not need to reapply to receive the extra credit. Residents who are unsure if they qualify can contact the Auditor’s Office Homestead Hotline at 937-225-4341.

Applications are available online at mcauditor.org/homestead or can be printed and submitted by mail.

The deadline to apply for the Homestead Exemption and receive the one-time tax credit is Oct. 23.

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