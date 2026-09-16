Montgomery County hosts reverse career fair for formerly incarcerated individuals

DAYTON — The Montgomery County Office of Reentry hosted a reverse career fair on Wednesday to connect former incarcerated individuals with local employers.

The event provided participants with an opportunity to secure employment as they reintegrate into the community.

The fair serves as part of the Reentry Career Alliance Academy, a four-week readiness program that helps former inmates adjust to society.

Former federal judge Walter Rice originally established the academy, which has been operating in the county for eight years.

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Unlike traditional job fairs, the event featured a setup where each participant was stationed at an individual table while employers walked around to meet them.

Approximately 25 participants spoke with representatives from 20 companies representing fields such as education, government, and construction.

Montgomery County Commissioner Carolyn Rice spoke about the event’s structure and the participants’ commitment to working. “I just think we’re shining the light on our graduates. They’re the ones that are available to the employers,” Rice said.

She noted that candidates are motivated to succeed. “Some of these are tough jobs, and they’re willing to do them because they’re willing to be given that chance and earn and really prove that they’re a new person,” Rice said.

Jason Gustavson, a program participant from Huber Heights, attended the fair looking for work in the HVAC industry. Gustavson explained his goal of overcoming previous obstacles. “I’m wanting to better myself and get out of the bad patterns in the past that I’ve had and lived through,” Gustavson said.

He noted that the fair made the job search process smoother by addressing background barriers upfront. “Having a past, it has been great to have that already been known and expected and then have employers just wanting us to return to society to do a lot better for the society and ourselves,” Gustavson said.

Montgomery County Commissioner Judy Dodge discussed the initial difficulty individuals face after completing prison sentences. “When these individuals come out of prison, they don’t know where to go,” Dodge said.

She added that employment helps individuals rebuild their lives. “That’s what these people want. They want to get back in the world. And have a job and have their families back, so we could be more happy,” Dodge said.

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