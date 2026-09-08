Montgomery County man pleads not guilty to dozens of child sex crimes

DAYTON — A Montgomery County man pleaded not guilty to dozens of child sex crimes.
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To stay out of jail, Zachery Fox will have to have no contact with minors and witnesses, according to the judge.
Fox cannot have access to the Internet.
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