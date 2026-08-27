Montgomery County officials rescue chickens and rabbits from flooding

JEFFERSON TWP. — Officials said chickens and rabbits were safely rescued from a flooded enclosure.

Deputy Trevor Good joined the Jefferson Twp. Fire Department and took part in the unexpected rescue after a resident called for help when flooding began to fill the enclosure in his backyard.

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Thankfully, the ducks are safe — and this was just another reminder that when our community calls, our deputies and local first responders are always ready to help, no matter who needs it, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said.

Even if they happen to have feathers and webbed feet.

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