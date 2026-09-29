Montgomery County reports $2 million in opioid settlement funds reached 6,500 people

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MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Montgomery County released its Direct Opioid Settlement Funding Opportunity Community Impact Report today, showing that more than $2 million invested in 13 local nonprofits reached an estimated 6,500 people.

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The funding came from settlement agreements with opioid manufacturers and distributors, directing financial support directly to local prevention, treatment, and recovery initiatives across the county.

The community impact report details how grant funding was distributed, with 40% directed toward recovery initiatives, 37% allocated to treatment services, and 23% supporting prevention efforts.

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County officials funded a variety of programs looking to help residents prevent substance use, access medical treatment, and establish long-term stability, including recovery housing, peer support, employment assistance, and family-focused programming.

Judy Dodge, a Montgomery County commissioner, highlighted the role of community organizations in providing stability.

“This report gives our community a look at how opioid settlement dollars were used to support residents,” Dodge said. “These organizations are helping people access treatment, find stability, and build pathways to recovery. Their work is an important part of our community’s ongoing response to the opioid crisis.”

Carolyn Rice, president of the Montgomery County Commission, emphasized the direct services provided by recipient groups.

“The organizations supported through this funding are doing the day-to-day work of helping people prevent substance use, access treatment and maintain recovery,” Rice said. “This report shows the reach of those efforts and the difference these organizations are making for individuals and families across our community.”

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