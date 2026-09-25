Montgomery County residents urged to report September storm damage

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency is asking residents who experienced property damage from storms Sept. 21-22 to file a report using its Public Damage Assessment Form.

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The online form is used solely to document storm damage and does not serve as an application for financial assistance.

The reporting effort follows a State of Emergency declaration by Gov. Mike DeWine for 19 Ohio counties, including Montgomery County.

State officials requested damage assessments from local agencies to evaluate the full scope of storm impacts and determine whether state resources can be made available.

Montgomery County Commission President Carolyn Rice urged residents with damage to complete the form.

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“Every report matters when we’re working to understand the full impact of a storm,” Rice said. “We need residents to report damage to their property so we have a clear, accurate record of the impact across Montgomery County and can share that information with the state. If you experienced damage, please take a few minutes to report it.”

Nedra Havens, director of the Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency, explained how the reports aid official response efforts.

“Information from residents helps us see the scope of the damage and identify the needs of our community and trends,” Havens said. “That information helps us advocate for Montgomery County and provide the state with the documentation it needs. Photos are also helpful when they’re available, but please never put yourself in an unsafe situation to document damage.”

Residents should submit one report for each affected property. Photos of property damage are optional and can be emailed to mcoem@mcohio.org using the format “YourLastName_Damage Assessment” in the subject line.

The Public Damage Assessment Form is available at mcoh.info/reportdamage, and additional resources are listed at mcohio.org/ema.

Local emergency management agencies must compile and submit damage reports to the state of Ohio by Oct. 6.

State officials will then review the data to determine whether to allocate additional resources to affected areas.