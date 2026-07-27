Montgomery County road to close for 2 weeks for culvert work

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP — A local road in Washington Township will close starting on Monday, July 27, for culvert work.
A portion of Alex Bell Road between Paragon Road and McEwen Road will be closed, according to a Facebook post.
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The road is expected to be closed for two weeks. Access to all residences along Alex Bell Road will be maintained.
A detour will follow Paragon Road to Congress Park Drive and McEwen Road.
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