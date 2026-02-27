Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office welcomes new K-9

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is introducing the community to its newest K-9, Kirk.

K-9 Kirk is a Belgian Malinois and German Shepherd mix from Hungary. He was purchased from Von Liche Kennels last year.

K-9 Kirk has been partnered with Deputy Blake Creager and begins his first shift today in Harrison Twp.

He has officially completed his training and is certified as a multi-purpose K-9 in criminal apprehension, handler protection, tracking, article searches, and narcotics detection.

“When he’s off duty, Kirk enjoys spending time with his furry siblings at home, hiking the local MetroParks with Deputy Creager and his wife, and showing off his frisbee-catching skills,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

