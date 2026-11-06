Montgomery County sidewalk closed indefinitely due to safety concerns

MORAINE — A sidewalk will be closed indefinitely starting on Monday.

The City of Moraine said that the right westbound lane on Main Street over the Great Miami River will be closed on Nov. 9, according to a spokesperson.

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The sidewalk closure will take place on Main Street between Portage Road and Elter Drive.

The closure is needed due to safety concerns regarding the condition of the sidewalk.

Barricades will be in place to establish a safe area for pedestrians crossing the bridge.

These barricades will remain in place until the city can secure funding to repair the bridge.

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