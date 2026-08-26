Montgomery County teen faces charges in murder of 14-year-old boy

CINCINNATI — A 16-year-old with ties to Montgomery County has been charged in the murder of a 14-year-old boy.

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Rakeem Blair Jr. died after being shot in East Price Hill on Aug. 18, according to our news partners in Cincinnati, WCPO.

A 16-year-old boy faces two murder counts, felonious assault, and having a weapon while under disability in connection to Blair’s death.

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A separate criminal complaint alleges the teen had a loaded gun on him when Cincinnati police took him into custody Aug. 24, WCPO reported.

The teen has been and remains in the custody of Montgomery County Children’s Services.

He had been reported missing from Dayton after last being seen on July 21.

Prosecutors have requested the teen be charged as an adult.

He is being held at the Hamilton County Youth Center.

He is due next in court on Sept. 1.

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