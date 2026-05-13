More active weather pattern

DAYTON — The winds are about to shift. A more southwesterly wind shift allows for warmth, but also allows for more moisture to come in from the Gulf. Combine this with a tilt in the jetstream along with a few boundaries our weather becomes active.

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We’ll notice this more into the weekend and throughout next week. High temperatures climb nearly 15 degrees above normal. Humiditiy increases and we have generated fuel.

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Let’s be clear, these storm chances are nearly a week out. The timing isn’t perfected. However, this pattern is summer like and means storms will fire with the heat of the day. A general time range would be late afternoon and evening, likely lingering into the overnight hours.

While the severity of the storms aren’t known just yet, strong winds, heavy rain rates with downpours and frequent lightning are always to be expected.

Please stay alert throughout the spring season. Now is the time to prepare and know where our safe place is, just in case severe weather strikes.

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