More flooding and severe weather concerns this Saturday

More rain and storms moving into the Miami Valley

DAYTON — Scattered heavy downpours on Saturday could cause more flooding concerns or even a severe storm. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

The flooding concern is moderate today. Excessive rainfall can cause flash flooding this afternoon. It only takes slightly more than 1 to 1.5 inches of rain to cause that flooding.

More rain and storms moving into the Miami Valley

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Storms are mostly moving through during the afternoon hours with a little bit of thunderstorm energy. Our entire area is under a level two out of five which means out of the storms we see, a few may turn severe producing damaging straight line winds or a brief tornado.

More rain and storms moving into the Miami Valley

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Stay weather aware this Saturday afternoon for those storms to roll through. It shouldn’t be a washout. Sunday morning will have a few more showers then we should dry out Sunday afternoon and early next week finally.

More rain and storms moving into the Miami Valley

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