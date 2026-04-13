More record temperatures possible this week

DAYTON — So far in 2026, Dayton has broken seven warmest overnight low temperatures... here’s how it stands in the record books. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.

Since January 1, Dayton has broken a significant amount of records for overnight low temperatures. The seventh came this morning April 13th. Dayton broke the warmest overnight low record, which is now 66 degrees. The previous record was 65 set back in 2014.

The last time, from January 1 to April 13, that we have had seven records broken was 2017, the only other time there has been seven in one year. The next closest years were 2012 and 1990 with six up to this point in the year. Every other year either had three or less to this point. So this amount of warmth has been significant in 2026.

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And another record will likely be broken Tuesday April 14th. We are going to smash the record. Forecasting a low of 66 degrees when the previous record is only 61 set back in 1941!

Record warmth Tuesday morning

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If we have 8 warmest overnight low records broken by April 14th that will be the highest amount recorded in Dayton’s history to this point in the year.

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