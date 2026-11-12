Morgan Wallen bringing tour to Columbus next summer

Morgan Wallen bringing tour to Columbus next summer

COLUMBUS — Country superstar Morgan Wallen is coming to Columbus next summer.

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The singer is bringing his Last Time I Checked Tour to Ohio Stadium on Friday, Aug. 6, and Saturday, Aug. 7.

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Thomas Rhett will join Wallen on Friday, and Brooks & Dunn will take the stage on Saturday. Cole Swindell and Stella Lefty are also set to perform both nights.

Presale begins on Tuesday, Nov. 17 at 10 a.m.

More information can be found here.

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