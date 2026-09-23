Mortgage rates climb, adding financial pressure for prospective homebuyers

DAYTON — Average 30-year fixed mortgage rates have reached 7.12 percent, marking the first time in over two years that rates have climbed above 7.10 percent, according to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association.

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The rate surge is adding financial pressure to prospective homebuyers. In the Dayton area, Dayton Realtors reports that the average home sale price reached approximately $315,000 in August.

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For a home purchased at the average Dayton price, a 20 percent down payment leaves a mortgage balance slightly above $250,000. At current interest rates, that loan balance results in a base monthly payment of roughly $1,600

The base payment excludes property taxes and homeowners insurance, which push total monthly housing costs significantly above $2,000. Buyers unable to provide a full 20 percent down payment must also pay mortgage insurance, further increasing their monthly financial obligation.

Initial forecasts suggest the Federal Reserve may institute another interest rate increase next month. As a result, housing industry expectations indicate mortgage rates are unlikely to drop in the near term and could remain elevated through the end of the year.

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