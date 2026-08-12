Mosquito tests positive for West Nile Virus near Piqua park

West Nile Virus was recently detected in a mosquito collected near a park in Piqua.

PIQUA — West Nile Virus was recently detected in a mosquito collected near a park in Piqua.

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The mosquito was collected on the south side of Piqua near Goodrich Giles Park, according to a city spokesperson.

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This marks the first West Nile Virus-positive mosquito detected in Miami County this year.

No human cases have been reported in the county at this time.

“Because West Nile Virus has been detected locally, residents are encouraged to take steps to prevent mosquito bites and reduce mosquito breeding areas around their homes,” a city spokesperson said.

They recommend using EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors, wearing loose-fitting long sleeves and pants when possible, and considering limiting outdoor activity between dusk and dawn.

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