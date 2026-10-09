Most dangerous Ohio counties for pedestrians

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is emphasizing that roadway safety is a shared responsibility between motorists and pedestrians as part of National Pedestrian Safety Month this October.

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The campaign aims to reduce traffic crashes and fatalities statewide.

According to state patrol statistics, Ohio roadways have seen 14,391 pedestrian-related crashes since 2021.

Those collisions included 857 fatal crashes that resulted in 862 pedestrian deaths.

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Franklin, Cuyahoga, and Hamilton counties recorded the highest number of pedestrian crashes in the state during that same timeframe.

To reduce the risk of crashes, state officials advised drivers to avoid distracted driving, yield to pedestrians entering the roadway, adhere to posted speed limits, and turn on headlights when needed.

Pedestrians can protect themselves by staying visible to oncoming traffic, walking on sidewalks, crossing streets safely, obeying traffic signals and avoiding distractions when near roadways.

Members of the public can report reckless or impaired drivers, as well as drug activity on state roadways, by calling #677.

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