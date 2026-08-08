Mostly dry weekend before storm chances increase again

DAYTON — An isolated storm is possible both on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s when widespread storms return. Hey it’s Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Ryan Marando.
Both days this weekend are looking mostly dry, but it definitely will be humid. Feels like temperatures will reach the 90s both afternoons.
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Only a quick passing shower or storm is possible both days this weekend. Many areas remain dry with the sunshine out there.
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Then the pattern changes. A ridge sets up to our southwest and that’s where the big heat will stay. However, storms may ride around that ridge and move into our area early next week.
Tuesday and Wednesday look to be the best chance of storms for people in our area.
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