Mother of 16 children found in ‘deplorable conditions’ in Ohio home found competent to stand trial

VINTON COUNTY — The mother of 16 children removed as part of a child endangerment case in southeastern Ohio has been ruled competent to stand trial.

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On Monday, a Vinton County judge accepted a report finding Elizabeth Siders competent to stand trial, our news partners at WBNS reported.

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As previously reported, the 34-year-old is facing 19 counts of endangering children.

She is one of four family members who were charged in a child endangerment investigation, which began when 16 children were found living in “deplorable conditions” in July.

The children in the home were between the ages of 8 months and 18 years old.

WBNS reported that she is also currently pregnant.

The other three people charged in the case were her husband, Gary Siders Jr., the children’s grandfather, Gary Siders Sr., and the children’s grandmother, Christina Siders.

Siders Sr. was found incompetent to stand trial. His case has since been dismissed.

Elizabeth and her husband were also indicted in a separate case on sexual battery and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, WBNS reported.

All four Siders family members requested and were ordered to undergo competency evaluations.

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