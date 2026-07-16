Mother, 3 children dead after Ohio hazmat incident; 1 child in critical condition

TOLEDO — Four people have died after a hazmat incident inside a car in northern Ohio on Wednesday, according to our CBS affiliate, WTOL-11 TV.

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As previously reported, the incident happened in the 300 block of Phillips Avenue in Toledo just after 11 a.m.

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A Toledo Fire and Rescue official told WTOL that a woman was driving with her four children when they pulled over due to a flat tire.

Upon arrival, police found all five people inside a vehicle unconscious.

The mother and two of the children were pronounced dead on Wednesday.

Toledo police told WTOL on Thursday that a third child has since died.

The other child remains in critical condition.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

Toledo Fire Chief Allison Armstrong told WTOL that this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community.

The Toledo mayor described the deaths as “accidental carbon monoxide poisoning,” but police said the poisoning remains under investigation.

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