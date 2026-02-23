Mother accused of fracturing infant’s collarbone, forearm

FILE PHOTO: A judge will step down from the bench after he used Elvis music and wore an Elvis wig in court.

MONTOGMERY COUNTY — A woman is facing charges after she allegedly fractured her daughter’s bones.

Karen Howell was indicted on one count of endangering children on Monday, according to Montgomery County Court of Common Pleas records.

A spokesperson with the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Howell allegedly injured her 2-month-old daughter.

The infant was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital, where it was discovered that she had a fractured collar bone and a forearm fracture.

Howell is not in custody, and court records show that there has not been an arrest warrant issued.

She is scheduled to appear in court on March 10.

