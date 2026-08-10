Mother accused of injecting feces into child’s IV pleads guilty

COLUMBUS — A mother accused of injecting feces into her child’s IV at Nationwide Children’s Hospital has pleaded guilty.

36-year-old Tiffany Lesueur pleaded guilty on Wednesday to one count of child endangering and was sentenced to three years of community control, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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News Center 7 previously reported in February that Lesueur was seen injecting a substance, believed to be human waste, into her child’s IV.

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Franklin County Municipal Court records stated that hospital staff informed a Columbus Police Officer who was at the hospital that they had seen Lesueur injecting the substance through surveillance cameras.

Staff said that they saw her go into the bathroom, using a cup to collect what appeared to be human fecal matter.

The staff then said that they saw Lesueur inject the substance into the syringe and then take the syringe and inject it into the IV line on the child’s left hand.

The officer then detained Lesueur, and the child was immediately treated.

As part of her sentence, Lesueur must comply with the Department of Children’s Services’ orders, which include staying away from all victims.

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