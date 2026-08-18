Mother accused of putting infant child’s body in trash can pleads guilty

MADISON COUNTY — A Greene County woman pleads guilty to charges in connection with the death of her infant daughter.

Anuradha Manukonda pleaded guilty to an abuse of corpse charge on Friday, according to our news partners, WBNS.

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News Center 7 previously reported that the baby, who was named “Madison Baby Doe” by police, was found in the back of a garbage truck in June 2023.

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Waste management workers found the body of the child while making collections in Plain City.

Officers said that the girl’s umbilical cord was still attached.

In an autopsy report done by the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office, the baby had suffered multiple fractures and lacerations throughout her body.

There was not enough information to determine which injury, if any, was the cause of death.

Madison County Coroner Dr. James Kaerh said several of the child’s injuries and abnormalities listed in the autopsy report could have caused her death, even if they were the only ones present.

Manukonda was interviewed and identified as a suspect after several efforts, according to police.

She was accused of putting the baby’s corpse in an exterior rollout trash can.

Manukonda did not appear to live in Madison County or Plain City.

At the time of that she was formally charged, Manukonda resided in Fairborn.

Her sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 2.

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