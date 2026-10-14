Mother charged after 6 children found living in abandoned home

Police continue the investigation after six children were found living in an abandoned Dayton home on Delphos Avenue last week.

DAYTON — A woman is facing charges after six children were found living in an abandoned Dayton home.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office has approved five misdemeanor counts of Endangering Children against the mother of the five children found inside an abandoned home on Delphos Avenue, the Dayton Police Department confirmed Wednesday.

Officers removed five children from a boarded-up house on Delphos Avenue with no utilities and no adults on Oct. 2.

Body-camera video shows kids letting Dayton Police officers into the home.

A welfare check turned into a Child Protective Services case.

Montgomery County Children’s Services placed five children, ages 12 to 18.

TRENDING STORIES:

A 15-year-old boy was later placed with Children’s Services, and the youngest, a 4-year-old, was placed in the care of a relative.

According to city property records, no one was supposed to be living in the house. However, police believe the children were living there for about three weeks.

Police told our news crew that the mother was not there at that time. She was in the hospital.

The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is reviewing misdemeanor child endangerment charges against the mother.

Dayton Mayor Shenise-Turner Sloss released a statement saying, in part:

“Six children are safe tonight, and that matters more than anything else I can say ... community is a gift, and it is also a responsibility. Check on your neighbors. Know the children on your street. Refuse to look away. That is who Dayton is, and that is how we take care of one another.”

News Center 7 will continue to update this developing story.

[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2026 Cox Media Group