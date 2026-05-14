Mother concerned after finding bone in backyard

A mother is concerned after finding what she believes is a human bone in her backyard.

DAYTON — A mother is concerned after finding what she believes is a human bone in her backyard.

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Ruth Curtis went outside to clean up the backyard before her kids came home from school.

At first, she thought it was a bone brought in by a dog, but she does not own a dog.

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“I picked it up like this. I’m like ‘oh, this is heavy.’ Ran into my house, I’m like ‘mom, I think I found some type of bone,’” Curtis said.

Curtis called the police and had them look at it.

She said police took it to the coroner’s office to have it tested.

The whole experience has her curious and a little afraid.

“That’s frightening, if this is something other than an animal,” Curtis said. “Why is it over here? Why is it in my backyard?”

Curtis’ children love to go outside and play, but today she will keep them inside.

“But I don’t think I want them playing back here just yet, until I get the clearance,” she said.

We are still working to get more information from the police and the coroner’s office about the bone.

We will update if we hear back.

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