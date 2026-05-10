Mother, daughter graduate together from UD with master’s degrees on Mother’s Day weekend

DAYTON — Graduation is always a special time. But for one mother and daughter, it was extra special in Dayton this weekend.

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News Center 7’s Malik Patterson spoke with the graduates. They explain how they helped each other tonight on News Center 7 at 6:00.

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Caterina and Gina McNamara both received their undergraduate degrees from the University of Dayton. They became the third and fourth recipients of master’s degrees in their family.

On Saturday, they graduated with master’s degrees.

“It wasn’t planned. We didn’t know this was going to happen. It just kind of worked out that way,” said Gina.

Caterina told Patterson that it’s been an amazing journey.

“It’s just really exciting. I’ve grown up my whole life with her supporting me, so it’s exciting to be here supporting her too,” said Caterina.

Caterina earned her master’s degree in public administration.

Gina got her master’s degree in business administration.

Caterina McNamara (L); Gina McNamara (R) Photo contributed by McNamara Family

Caterina McNamara (L); Gina McNamara (R) Photo contributed by McNamara Family

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