Mother of Hershall Creachbaum pleads guilty to charges in connection with his death

DAYTON — The mother of Hershall Creachbaum, a 7-year-old nonverbal boy killed last year, has pleaded guilty.

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News Center 7’s Xavier Hershovitz will have more from the courtroom tonight on News Center 7 at 5:00.

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Ashley Johnson pleaded guilty to obstructing official business, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse on Tuesday.

She’ll be sentenced on Dec. 9.

As previously reported, Johnson’s boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, pleaded guilty to charges connected to Creacbaum’s death, including murder.

Kendrick was sentenced to 20 years to life in prison earlier this month.

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