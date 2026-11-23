Woman charged in connection with her nonverbal son’s death is supposed to go on trial next week.

DAYTON, Ohio — Woman charged in connection with her nonverbal son’s death is supposed to go on trial next week.

But Ashley Johnson wants a plea deal and does not want to face a jury.

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News Center 7’s John Bedell has followed this case since police found 7-year-old Hershall Creachbaum’s bones last year along the McClure Street bridge in Dayton.

On Monday, we got new information from Johnson’s lawyer.

We were with Johnson in court Monday morning as she waited for her last court date before her trial to start.

She stepped out for a brief meeting with her lawyer.

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Then, after 30 minutes of waiting in the courtroom, we learned the hearing had been moved to Tuesday at 1 p.m.

Monday was the second time in the last five days this hearing has been postponed.

Johnson’s lawyer didn’t want to talk to us on camera but confirmed Monday the delays are because she is acting on Johnson’s wishes and working to see if the defense and prosecution can avoid a trial and instead negotiate a plea agreement.

Johnson has pleaded not guilty to obstructing official business, tampering with evidence, and gross abuse of a corpse charges in connection with her son, Hershall Creachbaum Jr.’s death.

“You really hurt me, you hurt my family, and you took a beautiful little boy out of this world in a way he did not deserve,” said Karisma Creachbaum, Hershall Jr.’s aunt.

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Less than two weeks ago, we heard from Creachbaum’s family as a judge sent Johnson’s boyfriend, Michael Kendrick, to prison for Hershall’s murder.

It’ll be almost 20 years before he has any chance at parole.

Kendrick admitted to punching Hershall in the head twice.

Hershall later died from those injuries, and Kendrick dumped the body.

He moved the remains more than once before police found them down the street from his home.

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Instead of reporting her son’s death, police and prosecutors said Johnson worked with Kendrick to try and cover it up.

If prosecutors and the defense can reach a plea agreement, Johnson’s lawyer told us she’ll change her plea at the hearing at the courthouse on Tuesday afternoon.

If not, her trial is set to start Monday, November 30, 2026.

We reached out to the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office this afternoon to ask about the plea agreement negotiations with Johnson and her lawyer.

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The office told News Center 7 it does not comment on pending cases.

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