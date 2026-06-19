Mother pleads for community’s help in solving son’s murder

DAYTON — A mother wants answers after her son was found dead inside the trunk of a burning car a year ago.

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On June 1, 2025, a homicide investigation was launched after the body of 26-year-old Dominique Anderson was found in the trunk of a burning car in the 2000 block of West Grand Avenue.

“It’s very tough ... there’s just been so many murders in our city since Dominique,” Cynthia Armitage said.

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Armitage said her son was going places.

He had jobs, dreams, ambitions, and children until his life was cut short at 26.

“I’ve been waiting and waiting; it’s really hard,” Armitage said.

Police said Armitage was shot, and the vehicle fire was to cover up the crime.

His mother believes someone has information that can help detectives solve the case.

“Bothers my mind sometimes how people, if you know something, how do you go to sleep and wake up every day, knowing there’s a family that’s suffering,” Armitage said.

Just one piece of information could catch her son’s killer.

“Something so small that you know could really change the outcome,” she said.

Armitage said she is now seeing too many mothers end up in her same circumstance.

She said the community needs to step up.

“As long as there are people that aren’t getting caught, they’re going to continue to do that,” Armitage said.

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