Mother says son ‘distraught’ after alleged assault by vice principal

A local school vice principal could be facing charges after he allegedly pushed and grabbed a student.

Mother says son ‘distraught’ after alleged assault by vice principal

MONTGOMERY COUNTY — A local school vice principal could be facing charges after he allegedly pushed and grabbed a student.

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News Center 7 obtained a Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s narrative report.

It describes what the deputy saw happening inside Horizon Science Academy.

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As reported on News Center 7 at 6, the narrative claims the vice principal pushed, grabbed, and held down a sophomore in the hallway. Then, the principal chased him into a parking lot.

The student’s mother told News Center 7’s Amber Jenkins her son is traumatized.

“The way he called on me Monday, November 16th, was a cry for help from me that I’ve never heard my son have,” said Jayla Lewis.

Her son is in 10th grade at Horizon Science Academy.

Lewis said she is planning for him to never return to the school.

“I think he tries to tell me like he’s not as hurt physically, but emotionally he’s very distraught and very, very hurt,” said Lewis.

It’s because of what the deputy saw on the school’s surveillance video and put in the report.

The deputy identified the assistant principal of school culture as Donnovan Brown.

The deputy says that Brown pushed the student. It caused him to hit a wall, and Brown pinned him to the ground.

The deputy is unsure what Brown said to the student during this. After a while, the deputy saw Brown get off the student and chase him into a parking lot.

Over a week later, the student’s mother has concerns.

“He shouldn’t be allowed to work around kids after he did what he did to my son,” said Lewis.

Charges were presented to the city of Vandalia’s prosecutor’s office.

Brown gave a statement to the deputy. He admitted to pushing the student. The vice principal claimed he was showing the student discipline.

News Center 7 contacted the Horizon Science Academy’s head principal to see if Brown still works at the school.

When we emailed him, the email bounced back.

We will continue to update this story.

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