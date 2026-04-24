Motorcycle crash under investigation in Dayton

DAYTON — Authorities are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle in Dayton on Thursday night.

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The crash was reported just after 7 p.m. in the 3900 block of Cleveland Avenue, a Montgomery County dispatch supervisor confirmed

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News Center 7 crews on scene see several Dayton police cruisers and crime scene tape blocking the entire road.

A motorcycle is on the ground and debris is scattered across the street.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.

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