Medical helicopter responds to motorcycle crash in Miami County

MIAMI COUNTY — Authorities are investigating after a motorcycle crash in Miami County on Saturday.
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The crash happened in the 7000 block of Scarff Road around 6:20 p.m., a Miami County dispatcher confirmed.
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The dispatcher added that Miami County Sheriff’s deputies and medics are on scene.
News Center 7 crews on scene saw several first responders blocking the road and CareFlight in a nearby yard.
Our crews watched as the medical helicopter left the scene.
A deputy on scene couldn’t provide information on what happened or if anyone was injured.
News Center 7 is working to learn more and will continue to follow this story.
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