Motorcyclist cited after crashing into guardrail in Preble County

Motorcyclist cited after crashing into guardrail in Preble County

PREBLE COUNTY — A motorcyclist was cited after he crashed his motorcycle into a guardrail in Preble County on Sunday.

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Around 1:11 p.m., troopers from the Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on State Route 503 near mile marker 7 in Gratis, Preble County.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a Harley-Davidson Street Glide motorcycle, operated by 62-year-old Tony Stapleton of Germantown, was traveling north on SR-503.

The motorcycle lost control and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck a guardrail.

Stapleton was not injured during the crash. He was found to be at fault for the crash and cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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