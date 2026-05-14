Motorcyclist in critical condition after Dayton crash

DAYTON — A motorcyclist was critically injured after being thrown from their bike in a crash on Thursday.

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The crash was reported around 1:30 p.m. in the area of Riverside Drive and Ryburn Avenue.

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An initial investigation revealed that the motorcyclist was speeding, lost control, and flipped over a guardrail.

The motorcyclist was found down in an embankment.

They were taken to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition.

The crash remains under investigation.

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