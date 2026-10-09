Motorcyclist dead after crash in Riverside

RIVERSIDE — A motorcyclist is dead after a crash on a busy Riverside road on Friday.
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The crash happened in the 2000 block of Harshman Road near the Taco Bell around 5:30 p.m.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers confirmed that the crash involved a motorcycle and a car.
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The motorcyclist died from their injuries, state troopers said.
Photos from the scene show a motorcycle down on the ground and a car with heavy damage to its side.
We are working to learn more and will update as new information becomes available.
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