Motorcyclist flown to hospital after area crash

BUTLER COUNTY — A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a crash in Butler County on Wednesday afternoon.

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The crash happened on State Route 4 at Walden Ponds Circle in Fairfield Township around 5:30 p.m., according to the Fairfield Township Police Department.

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Upon arrival, officers found that a Yamaha motorcycle and a Buick Enclave were involved.

A preliminary investigation found that the Buick was trying to turn into the southbound lanes of SR-4 from Walden Ponds Circle when it was hit by the oncoming motorcycle.

The department said the motorcycle struck the driver’s side of the car.

The man riding the motorcycle was flown to UC Hospital in Cincinnati for serious injuries. He was reportedly not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver and female passenger of the Buick were not injured in this crash.

The Butler County Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team responded to investigate this crash.

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