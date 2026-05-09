Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-70 in Clark County

CLARK COUNTY — A motorcyclist was hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 70 in Clark County on Saturday afternoon.

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Around 2:47 p.m., Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) Troopers were dispatched to I-70 Eastbound near I-675 Southbound on reports of a motorcycle crash, according to an OSHP dispatcher.

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The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital by medics, according to the dispatcher.

Authorities told News Center 7 crews on scene that the motorcycle had flipped.

The motorcyclist is in critical condition, according to authorities.

The right lane of I-675 South beyond I-70 is blocked while crews investigate the crash.

This is a developing story.

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