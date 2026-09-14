Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash on I-75 in Shelby County

SHELBY COUNTY — A motorcyclist was seriously injured after a crash on Interstate 75 in Shelby County over the weekend.

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Just after 4:20 p.m. on Sunday, Ohio State Highway Patrol Troopers were dispatched to southbound I-75 near the Shelby/Miami County line on reports of a crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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The preliminary investigation revealed a 2019 Yamaha XSR700 Motorcycle, operated by 29-year-old John Crocker V of Dayton, was traveling south on I-75.

The motorcycle lost control and traveled off the left side of the roadway and struck the median barrier.

After striking the barrier, the motorcycle overturned and came to a final rest in the roadway in the southbound lanes.

Medics took Crocker to Upper Valley Medical Center with serious injuries.

Crocker was found to be at fault for the crash and was cited for Failure to Maintain Reasonable Control of a Motor Vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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