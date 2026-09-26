Motorcyclist injured after being ejected in hit-and-run crash in Springfield, report says

SPRINGFIELD — A motorcyclist was injured after a hit-and-run crash in Springfield on Thursday.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WHIO-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the intersection of Lagonda Avenue and Columbia Street, according to a Springfield Police crash report.
TRENDING STORIES:
- 2nd police officer from same department under investigation for alleged misuse of Flock cameras
- Police investigating crash at busy intersection in Vandalia
- Emergency street closure issued in local city due to split rail
The report says that an SUV was going northbound on Lagonda Avenue just south of E. Columbia Street when it reportedly committed an illegal U-Turn.
As the SUV made the turn, a black motorcycle going southbound on Lagonda Avenue started to brake.
The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old man, lost control and was ejected from his bike.
The SUV left the scene before officers arrived, the crash report said.
Medics transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with serious injuries.
[SIGN UP: WHIO-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
@2026 Cox Media Group