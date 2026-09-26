Motorcyclist injured after being ejected in hit-and-run crash in Springfield, report says

SPRINGFIELD — A motorcyclist was injured after a hit-and-run crash in Springfield on Thursday.

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The crash happened just before 8 p.m. on Sept. 24 at the intersection of Lagonda Avenue and Columbia Street, according to a Springfield Police crash report.

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The report says that an SUV was going northbound on Lagonda Avenue just south of E. Columbia Street when it reportedly committed an illegal U-Turn.

As the SUV made the turn, a black motorcycle going southbound on Lagonda Avenue started to brake.

The motorcyclist, a 43-year-old man, lost control and was ejected from his bike.

The SUV left the scene before officers arrived, the crash report said.

Medics transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with serious injuries.

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