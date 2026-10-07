Motorcyclist injured after crash on I-75 in Dayton, report says

DAYTON — A motorcyclist was injured after a crash on Interstate 75 in Dayton on Saturday.

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The crash happened on Oct. 3 at around 4:40 p.m. on southbound I-75 near Third Street, as previously reported.

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A Dayton Police Department (DPD) crash report narrative indicates that a 2005 red Harley-Davidson Sportster 1200 was traveling at an unknown speed on I-75 SB.

The motorcyclist, a 22-year-old woman, failed to stop within the assured clear distance and hit a 2013 Black Cadillac CTS, according to the crash report.

The crash temporarily closed the left lanes on I-75 SB.

Medics transported the woman to a local hospital with suspected serious injuries, the crash report said.

Three people were in the Cadillac when the crash happened. None were injured.

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