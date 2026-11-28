Motorcyclist killed, 1 other injured after crash at Huber Heights intersection

HUBER HEIGHTS — A motorcyclist was killed after a crash in Huber Heights early Saturday morning.

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The crash happened around 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Stonehurst Drive and Stonecrest Drive, according to a press release from the Huber Heights Police Division.

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The preliminary investigation indicates that the motorcycle was traveling eastbound on Stonehurst Drive when a pickup truck pulled out from Stonecrest Drive.

The pickup truck was attempting to turn westbound onto Stonehurst Drive, resulting in a collision.

Medics transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with serious injuries, where he was later pronounced deceased, according to police.

The pickup driver was also taken to a local hospital with apparent minor injuries.

Speed and impairment are believed to be contributing factors in the crash, according to police.

The crash remains under investigation by the Huber Heights Police Division Accident Investigation Unit.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Huber Heights Police Division at 937-233-2080.

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