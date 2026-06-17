Motorcyclist killed in Greene County crash

GREENE COUNTY — A 71-year-old man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Greene County on Tuesday, according to a spokesperson with the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

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The crash happened at US Route 42 and Roxanna New Burlington Road at approximately 5:46 p.m.

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A preliminary investigation found that Jon Henderson, 71, of Waynesville, was driving a motorcycle northwest on Roxanna New Burlington Road when he stopped for a stop sign at the intersection.

The spokesperson said Henderson failed to yield the right-of-way while trying to make a left turn onto US-42 and was hit by an oncoming Toyota Prius.

Henderson was transported to Miami Valley Hospital, where he later died.

The driver of the Prius was treated and released on scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol Xenia Post.

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