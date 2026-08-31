Motorcyclist severely injured after crash in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — A motorcyclist was severely injured after a crash in Beavercreek over the weekend.

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Around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday, police and medics were dispatched to the intersection of Grange Hall Road and Kemp Road on reports of a crash, according to a previous News Center 7 report.

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According to police, a motorcycle operated by a 21-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Kemp Road and attempted to turn left onto northbound Grange Hall Road.

The motorcyclist failed to yield the right of way to oncoming traffic and was struck by a Lexus SUV.

One occupant in the SUV reportedly had minor injuries.

The Motorcyclist suffered severe injuries to her right leg and was transported to Miami Valley Hospital.

No citations have been issued at this time, but police said the motorcyclist will be cited for failure to yield when turning left.

The intersection was closed for several hours while crews investigated the crash.

The motorcyclist was wearing a helmet, and police do not believe speed or alcohol to be factors in the crash.

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