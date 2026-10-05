Motorists see lower prices after governor approves three-month tax break

SPRINGFIELD — Drivers across the Miami Valley are seeing lower prices at the pump after Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine approved a three-month suspension of the state gas tax.

In Springfield, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped from $4.28 to $3.90 within a single week.

The state suspended the gas tax to provide temporary relief to motorists as fuel costs decline across Clark County and surrounding areas.

While regular gas prices have fallen back under $4 per gallon, diesel fuel remains higher at a little over $6 per gallon.

News Center 7’s Trinity Corbett gathered reactions from drivers at local gas stations following the tax change.

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Tra’Voughn Myers, a driver in Springfield, noted the immediate financial relief at the pump when filling his vehicle.

“I’m actually happy that it’s going down,” Myers said. “I’m trying to put 120 in a tank to fill it up. Now I can only put like $60 now.”

Myers expressed hope that fuel costs will remain at their reduced rates.

“Just the rest of the year, keep the gas prices low for real; just keep them low so we don’t have to keep spending more money for the gas prices,” Myers said.

In Xenia, regular gas prices were observed between $3.53 and $3.55 per gallon. A Speedway location listed regular gas at $3.53 per gallon and diesel at about $6 per gallon.

Similar regular prices were found at United Dairy Farmers, while a nearby BP station listed regular gas at $3.55 per gallon.

While regular gasoline prices have decreased, diesel fuel remains over $6 per gallon after previously nearing $7. Sidney Tubbs, a truck driver from Indiana with 36 years of driving experience, commented on fuel costs while stopping at a station in Ohio.

“I stopped here at QT in Ohio because it’s only 609,” Tubbs said.

Despite the temporary 47-cent tax relief on diesel fuel over the three months, Tubbs stated he expects prices could increase due to factors such as the war in Iran.

“And from what I understand, it’s not gonna change. It’s gonna get worse, you know,” Tubbs said.

He added that although his employer covers fuel expenses, he actively monitors his consumption.

“And I keep it at a half tank to conserve so that the company doesn’t struggle financially,” Tubbs said.

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