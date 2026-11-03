Much colder air settling in this week

DAYTON — High temperatures will climb near record today. The forecast calls for 75 degrees the record high on Election Day, November 3rd, is 77 degrees that was set back in 1987.

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Two cold fronts will slide through the Miami Valley this week and upcoming weekend. The first will bring the best chance for rain, but only drop temperatures into the 60s. The second brings little rain, but even colder temperatures.

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Forecast High Temperatures

The average high temperatures for early November is 58 degrees. The Valley returns to normal Friday with high temperatures returning to the middle 50s. This will linger through the begining of the upcoming work week. Low temperatures will drop into the 30s Sunday and Monday morning as skies begin to clear.

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